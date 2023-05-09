A Society Is Judged On How They Treat It’s Most Vulnerable | The Amanda Seales Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On the latest episode of the Amanda Seales Show, the host discussed a range of topics. She started with the news that Ron DeSantis passed a bill restricting Chinese people from buying land in Florida.

Next, she talked about Diddy and Jermaine Dupri’s announcement of a versus battle. Amanda then delved into the Sudan crisis, as discussed in the “Black Around The World” segment.

In addition, she talked about the ongoing protests in NYC in support of Jordan Neely. Finally, Amanda Seales provided an update on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

3:03 BLACKURATE NEWS: Ron Desantis Bill Restricting Chinese From Buying Florida Land Passes House.

7:43 Diddy Announces Verzuz Battle Against Jermaine Dupri Plus JHud Challenges Fantasia To A Battle

13:05 Black Around The World : Sudan Crisis

17:52 60 Sec Headlines

19:15 BLACKURATE NEWS: Nyc Protesters Are Not Letting Up In Support Of Jordan Neely

21:29 Ginuwine Takes A Tumble During Performance

25:51 BIG UP, LET DOWN: BIG UP – Julie The Egg Freezing Nurse & Joahkim Noah Launches “One City Basketball League”

32:38 CALL US ANYTIME AT 1 855 AMANDA 8 … THATS 1855 262-6328. A Caller In Support Of Daniel Penny

37:36 BLACKURATE NEWS: President Biden Student Loan Forgiveness

47:12 Sports Journalist Gets Trashed After Her Bf Proposal

50:22 Should There Be Kid Free Sections On Planes/Trains

53:50 How Black Do You Feel?

56:47 Politicians Say The Darndest Things MN Senator Says What About White People In Legislative Representation?

