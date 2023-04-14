Ali Siddiq Announces All New Comedy Special ‘The Domino Effect 2: Loss’

The Domino Effect 2: LOSS is Ali Siddiq’s follow up sequel to the hugely popular special The Domino Effect. The first special just crossed 7.5 million views on YouTube which makes it the #4 most watched comedy special of the last 52 weeks on any platform. This sequel continues with Ali’s unique style of captivating stories of his teenage years and what transpired preceding a 6-year prison stint.
Tickets Available at moment.co/alisiddiq
Both specials are self-financed and independently produced by Ali and his team. If you would like to contribute to Ali’s continued success, please join us for the exclusive premier of The Domino Effect 2: LOSS, available only until April 22nd.
About Ali Siddiq
Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.
People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO’s DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch”. In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his “Mexicans Got On Boots” tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 15 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started.
The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central. In 2019, Ali could be seen as a Top 5 finalist on NBC’s BRING THE FUNNY. Most recently, Ali could be seen as a guest on THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE.
