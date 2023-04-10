The Amanda Seales Show | What The Freaknik? | EPISODE 88

Welcome to this Monday edition of the Amanda Seales podcast. We welcome Jeremiah Like The Bible onto the Amanda Seales Show. Today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show podcast discussed a range of topics such as the expulsion of two members from the Tennessee house, Amanda Seales’ review of the new edition legacy tour, Hulu’s upcoming documentary on Freaknik, and the “Big Up Let Down.” the podcast promised to be informative and entertaining.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328