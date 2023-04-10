podcast category header logo 2021
The Amanda Seales Show

The Amanda Seales Show | What The Freaknik? | EPISODE 88

Published on April 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amanda Seales Show | What The Freaknik

Source: Urban One Podcasts | Walter Gainer II / Urban One

Welcome to this Monday edition of the Amanda Seales podcast.  We welcome Jeremiah Like The Bible onto the Amanda Seales Show. Today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show podcast discussed a range of topics such as the expulsion of two members from the Tennessee house, Amanda Seales’ review of the new edition legacy tour, Hulu’s upcoming documentary on Freaknik, and the “Big Up Let Down.” the podcast promised to be informative and entertaining.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales hulu's Freaknik documentary 90s Jeremiah like the bible New edition legacy tour Philadelphia Radio Small Doses Podcast Tenessee house expulsion gun violence

More from Black America Web
Close