Lori Harvey Looked Angelic In An All White LaPointe Look

Lori Harvey stepped out for a night on the town in Los Angeles recently and looked angelic in an all-white look that we love!

The LH x SKN creator gave us style goals while she strutted her stuff in a fabulous look from LaPointe pre-fall 2023 look that was everything. Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist Elly, the three piece fit included a white hooded sweat shirt, white silk slacks and white heels with furry detailing. She paired the look with a dramatic feather over coat that stopped at the knees and looked like it was made specifically for her.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a sleek bob and served face with a dramatic beat for her fashionable night out.

The model’s stylist recently shared the fashionable look on Instagram, uploading a recap photo dump that showed off the look from all angles. “Comfortable , timeless , and sophisticated,” he captioned the look.

“I’ve always loved tailoring , especially on women @LoriHarvey styled by me wearing one of my new favorite designer, Mrs. Sally LaPointe @lapointe . This american designer is known to develop collections by blending fine art and fashion through shadows , shapes , and monochromatic colors. She approaches all her designs like a painting and has a massive eye for what I describe as delicate textures and masculine yet glamorous aesthetic. #StyledByEllyKaramoh”

“Everything!! ” wrote one of Lori’s followers underneath the fashionable post while another wrote, “Yeeesssss Lori, you did that Hun-ti!” and indeed she did!

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

