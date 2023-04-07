Back Story w/Colby Colb

Ledisi Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast

Published on April 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Backstory with Colby Colb podcast ft Ledisi

Source: Urban One Podcast Network | Walter Gainer II / Urban One

Grammy award winning singer Ledisi talks about her musical career starting as a child in New Orleans and coming of age in San Francisco plus her role playing Gladys Knight in the recently released film Spinning Gold

Backstory on social:

Backstory on Facebook

Backstory on Twitter

Backstory on Instagram

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

More from Black America Web
Close