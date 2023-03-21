Philadelphia To Pay $9.25M To Citizens Brutalized By Police During 2020 George Floyd Protests

To let “back the blue” conservatives tell it, the nationwide protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd‘s death were nothing more than displays of Black Lives Matter terrorism where public and private property was being destroyed, lawlessness was rampant and police officers were becoming attack victims while trying to keep the peace. Never mind the fact that the vast majority of 2020 protests were peaceful and uneventful (and thus not newsworthy). You’ll never convince bootlicker America that many of the clashes between cops and protesters were prompted by police aggression. They’ll never believe that police brutality was happening during protests against police brutality.
Fortunately, in Philadelphia, protesters who were attacked by those tasked with protecting and serving them didn’t have to convince cop-humping conservatives that police officers were the aggressors during many instances of civil unrest. Instead, they were able to make the city of Philadelphia say “I’m sorry” with its wallet.
According to Penn Live, the city has agreed to pay a combined $9.25 million to hundreds of protesters who were teargassed, struck with rubber bullets and detained by Philadelphia police, which has a long history of committing civil rights violations against citizens, particularly Black citizens.
From Penn Live:
In a settlement order signed Monday by U.S. District Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge, the city agreed to pay plaintiffs in four federal civil rights lawsuits, as well as contribute $500,000 to a fund that will provide counseling to victims of police violence and offer community-led programming. That money will be distributed to grassroots organizations via grants through the Bread & Roses Community Fund.
The damages awarded to each of the about 350 plaintiffs vary depending on the circumstances of their cases, attorneys said during a news conference at the Paul Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Philadelphia-Based Black-Owned Bookstore To Receive Historical Marker
The post Philadelphia To Pay $9.25M To Citizens Brutalized By Police During 2020 George Floyd Protests appeared first on NewsOne.
