Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Share Pics of Their Girls Trip to Jordan

*Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King traveled to Jordan for a little girls’ trip and now the pair are sharing photos of their journey online.

Winfrey and King posted several pics from their trip on Instagram, which includes Winfrey riding a camel and standing in the exact spot where “the big boulder comes rolling out” in Indiana Jones, MadameNoire reports.

“So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world,” Oprah wrote in the caption of her post. “It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!”

King visited the site where John The Baptist was baptized. She also noted in the caption of an IG video that she experienced “a Dead Sea float and mud bath.”

Additionally, King shared an image of her sitting in the middle of a busy sidewalk and reading Michelle Miller’s new book titled “Belonging.”

She captured the post: “On the road in Jordan! reading a GREAT book in the middle of the sidewalk as one does. Bravo @michellemiller29 your book BELONGING is knock out! I’ve always admired you and now I give you a standing ovation what a story you have to tell…I’m only half way through your life journey… and journey is the word here … really looking forward to our conversation @92ndstreetY. Monday march 20…”

Check out photos (and video above) from King and Winfrey’s trip below.

