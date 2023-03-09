On Wednesday, a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas threw a number of punches at another, causing havoc.
The video shows a man in a tan blazer beating a heavily tattooed man as Phoenix-bound passengers boarded Flight 117 at Love Field.
According to NBC News, a witness discovered from other travelers that the tattooed man had accidentally bumped into the wife of his attacker moments prior in the gate area.
“The blazer guy just kind of lost it, he snapped, he was triggered,” Johnson said. “People waiting said that blazer guy started mouthing off to him (after the bump) outside the plane and he ignored him.” The Witness explained.
Both men were removed from the plane after other passengers broke up the fight.
SWA confirmed the incident without comment. Ground crew forced the beaten man off the plane to get treatment.
No arrests were made.
Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence [WATCH] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance
-
Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-election In Chicago; Black Twitter Goes IN