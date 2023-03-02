Ashra Kwesi, Val Crowder & Askia Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi will discuss Afrikan History and the origins of Judaism. Brother Kwesi will also address the issue of the early Egyptians being Africans, a statement that got Kevin Hart in trouble. Before we get to Brother Kwesi, Emergency Room Physician Val Crowder continues our salute to Women’s History Month. Getting us started LA’s Brother Askia Muhammad and his solution to the Homeless Problem.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

