The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi will discuss Afrikan History and the origins of Judaism. Brother Kwesi will also address the issue of the early Egyptians being Africans, a statement that got Kevin Hart in trouble. Before we get to Brother Kwesi, Emergency Room Physician Val Crowder continues our salute to Women’s History Month. Getting us started LA’s Brother Askia Muhammad and his solution to the Homeless Problem.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Vic Mensa Slept On Chicago Streets In Support Of Homeless In The City
- Explosive Found in Luggage at PA Airport
- NYC To Settle Lawsuit Over 2020 NYPD Kettling Of George Floyd Protesters
- Death After Surgery Much More Likely For Senior Black Men Compared To White Peers, Study Suggests
- Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter
Ashra Kwesi, Val Crowder & Askia Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes