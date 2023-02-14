10 Black Couples We Love!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. ET, Feb. 14, 2023

Black love is passionate and inspiring. Iconic writer Zora Neale Hurston once said, “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” As we pause to observe this year’s Valentine’s Day, these couples continue to bring us joy.

Celebrating Black love is a year-round endeavor. Here are 10 Black couples who inspire with their love, listed in no particular order.

1) Barack and Michelle Obama: Their love is authentic, and they are not afraid to show it. Despite the harsh realities of political life, their love worked like a well-oiled machine and has remained just as fruitful post-White House. They are both card-carrying members of the mutual admiration society and each other’s rooting team. Although the Obamas have far too many public moments, they share even more private smiles. They have learned to successfully combine politics and marriage, typically a difficult feat, but they make it look so easy.

2) Jay Z and Beyoncé: Jigga and Bey are two moguls who have managed to successfully juggle high-profile careers and the love that they have for each other. Despite being in a crazy business that is marinated in stress, the pair appears to have a picture-perfect union.

3) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union: This power couple has gotten acclaim for their unwavering love for each other and especially their children, including their young daughter Zaya whose gender has been a heavy topic of discussion.

4) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys: This match made in musical heaven continues to inspire us all with their tireless dedication to each other.

5) LeBron and Savannah James: The all-world basketball player and his high school sweetheart have more than proven that their love is everlasting.

6) Denzel and Pauline Washington: The Academy Award-winning and legendary actor has credited his wife for the reason their marriage “works.”

7) Ciara and Russell Wilson: This love story continues to evolve with their endless public displays of affection for each other.

8) Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: One of the hottest athletic couples, Biles and Owens continue to make us smile. The couple announced their engagement the day after Valentine’s Day. Owens won over many of Biles’ fans when he posted a touching Instagram message supporting her brave moment during the Summer Olympics last year. Biles deserves all the joy and more.

9) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert: This union between the pop starlet and professional basketball player has proven to form a bond that is unbreakable.

10) Stephen and Ayesha Curry: The NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter and his actress, model and vlogger wife have tirelessly displayed their mutual love for each other and are 100% relationship goals for anybody looking for the same.

BONUS

11) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: This powerful duo of influential music-makers renewed their commitment to each other on Super Bowl Sunday with the revelation that Rihanna was expecting their second child. They appear to make each other happy, which, in turn, makes us happy as they continue to exemplify and exude Black love.

