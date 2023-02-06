HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Tips On Fighting A Cold & Beauty Items That May Cause Cancer

Medical Minute With Dr. Mel

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

In today’s medical minute with Dr. Mel, can the way you dry your nails expose you to Cancer? What about the relaxer you put in your hair?

Also, Dr. Mel gives us 3 tips to help us fight a cold.

 

Listen to the Medical Minute with Dr. Mel below

 

