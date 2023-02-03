Daycare Owner Sentenced To Four Years For Shooting Husband Over Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore County daycare owner has been sentenced to four years for shooting her husband over sex abuse allegations.

According to DC court records obtained by CBS Baltimore, Shanteari Weems will also be required to serve two years of supervised release.

Weems pleaded guilty in December in D.C. court to assault and gun charges in connection with the July 21 shooting and causing standoff with law enforcement at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Police said Weems shot her husband and threatened to harm herself if they entered the room. However, her attorneys have argued that their client was acting in self-defense when she allegedly shot her husband during a confrontation inside a hotel room.

Weems is a former corrections officer, is the registered owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. The facility is currently involved in a police investigation into allegations that at least three children who attended daycare there were molested.

James Weems, a retired Baltimore police officer, was hospitalized after the shooting with multiple gunshot wounds.

He has since been discharged but remains in police custody while he awaits trial on multiple sexual abuse charges involving children at the day care.

He worked as a bus driver at the daycare and was indicted on 21 counts related to the alleged abuse of two victims.

