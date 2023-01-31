D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Ben Crump “The Problem with Policing in America”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“How can you feel in fear of your life, when the person is running away from you?”

Five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. It took 13 days from the day of the incident to fire those cops and 19 days to charge them with any crime. In the last two days, two more cops have been relieved of their duties. One of which, a white cop, Preston Hemphill, who was at least quoted as saying the cops would “stomp his (Nichols) ass.”

While the quick turnaround to arrest for these five officers is being applauded by some, is this not the normal procedure in these types of situations?

Attorney Ben Crump joins D.L. Hughley at The Daily Show to chat about police reform, the end of justifying unnecessary killings by the police, and why this should be the blueprint for unjustified officer-related deaths moving forward.

WATCH BELOW

You can watch D.L. Hughley from January 30th to February 2nd on Comedy Central as guest hosts The Daily Show. Check your local listings or check highlights on YouTube.