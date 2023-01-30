Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Educator & Power Talker Dr. Kabe Kamane will analyze Tyre Nichol’s controversial death and discuss if this crime is different from the so-called Black-on-Black crime in the hood. Before we hear from Dr. Kabe, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney Dwight Pettit will review the legal challenges facing the officers involved. Attorney Pettit will explain why the cops were not charged with first-degree murder & if they can get a fair trial with all the publicity surrounding the beating of Nichols.

Dr. Kabe Kamane & Attorney Dwight Pettit l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com