HBCU Community To Take Over Barbados This Summer At FABA Fest

One of the best parts about being a student or Alumni of an HBCU is the sense of family. Once you’re a part of the HBCU community, it’s for life.

One of the biggest HBCU celebrations of the year is poised to happen this summer, but with a cultural twist.

The producers of The Takeover, one of the longest-operating and largest African American travel club events, have announced the first-ever HBCU Alumni festival, FABA (For Alumni, By Alumni), which is set to take place in Barbados from June 15-18, 2023.

According to the FABA Fest site, the event is intended to bring HBCU love to beautiful Barbados, Juneteenth weekend 2023.

From MadameNorie:

“If you’re an HBCU grad, a spouse, friend, or relative of a grad, have been positively impacted by or support the mission of the HBCUs, we invite you to join us in Barbados for what we know will be a beautiful and bold celebration of the culture and Black excellence,” said FABA founder La Chanda Ricks.

“There’s nothing quite like the HBCU experience. And there will be nothing quite like this festival.”

HBCUs have been known for their service to young Black students in this country. This event will honor the commitment these institutions continue to make through a “purpose-driven party.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event will provide scholarship funds for HBCU students, and the festival’s college fair will serve as a platform for students in Barbados and neighboring islands to learn more about HBCUs. The inaugural event will also highlight the beauty of Barbados and its ties to the Southern United States.

“Barbados has played a significant role in the development of the United States, specifically its influence on and genealogy connection to Charleston, South Carolina,” said Eusi Skeete, U.S. director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

“As more Black Americans seek to trace their history, we are being more intentional about our efforts in telling this rich ancestral story, which is why we are ecstatic about hosting FABA Fest on our beautiful island. The realization of this festival is not a one-off initiative; it’s a continuous area of focus as we build strategic partnerships and welcome travelers to our shores. It is an extension of our continued commitment to sharing Barbados with the black travel community and this has resulted in Barbados being considered a ‘home away from home.”

For more information on first access to presale passes, official updates about the schedule, lineup, host hotel, and other festival announcements, click here.

