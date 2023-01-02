Monday Night Football Game Suspended As Bills Player Collapses, Needs CPR

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

CINCINNATI — Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals started with huge playoff implications riding on it.

These implications were pushed aside 10 minutes into the game as Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin made what appeared to be a routine tackle, but moments later stood up and then collapsed on the field.

Medical personnel immediately swarmed the 24-year-old, who needed CPR on the field after first responders tried to load him into an ambulance.

Hamlin collapsed at around 9:00 pm EDT at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. He was taken out of the stadium about 30 minutes later and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

While Hamlin was rushed to the hospital, the NFL took over an hour to decide whether or not to continue to play for the evening. At around 10:15 pm EDT, the league made the announcement to postpone the game.

It’s not clear yet if or when the game will be resumed.

On Twitter, Jordan Rooney, who described himself as Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep, said, (Hamilin’s) vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”

Early Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game and that he heartbeat was restored on the field. He’s still in critical condition this morning.

