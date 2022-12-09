Finesse 2Tymes Breaks Down His ’90 Days’ Mixtape And Having Zero Regrets

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Spending time in prison has often been looked at as an overly glorified “stepping stone” for hip-hop artists, particularly when it comes to the men of rap. However, Memphis emcee Finesse 2Tymes is using the five years he spent behind bars as a cautionary tale for young fans that are watching his every move.

One of those movements came in the form of a new mixtape recently titled 90 Days, and the “G Train” emcee made sure to stop by POTC to break down his triumphant journey in music and life thus far.

Finesse spoke with Incognito and DJ Misses on a variety of topics, including overcoming past rap beefs, possible plans to extend his career outside of hip-hop and, as Misses always makes sure to ask, how he’s managing to keep his peace while maintaining through both the good and bad that comes with being an in-demand rapper.

Watch the full interview with Finesse 2Tymes on Posted On The Corner below: