Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Owes California $600K In Taxes

Getting dropped by Balenciaga and adidas aren’t the only things affecting the Yeezy Brand.

Kanye West’s garment venture is in deep with the government and currently owes $600,000 in back taxes to California.

According to NBC, public records show that Yeezy Apparel has a series of tax liens against it from over the past two years. Ye has been notified of the debt at least three times, which were sent to him in July 2021, February 2022 and September 2022

The documents reveal that Yeezy Apparel has been operating in California since 2017, and is one of the five LLCs that produces Ye’s consumer goods.

“Multiple California tax liens, adding up to $600,000, that’s certainly a sign of either extreme incompetence or extreme cash problems,” USC Gould School of Law Professor Edward McCaffery told NBC. “That is kind of an Amber Alert for the financial health of the enterprise.”

The Chicago native’s financial woes are only the latest in a long line of issues that have followed him as of late after he promised to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” via Twitter.

His Twitter was then banned, and he was dropped by adidas and Balenciaga for his antisemitic comments.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the adidas press release stated. “After a thorough review, the company has decided to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Ye didn’t stop there and doubled down on his antisemitic views to anyone who would listen and even rivaled Alex Jones on his own Info Wars show.

“I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,’” Ye told Jones. “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that,” he continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Ye’s billionaire status has since been stripped by Forbes as well, so the tax lien is more salt in the wind.

