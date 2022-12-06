MadameNoire Launches ‘Mompreneurs’ Digital Series Combating Working Mommy Stigmas

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

MadameNoire launched its new digital series titled “Mompreneurs” today (Dec. 6). The show is working to knock the stigmas surrounding Black, working mothers and the balancing act they confront each day. Learn more about the groundbreaking series and watch the first episode below.

Madame Noire is iONE Digital’s lifestyle, entertainment news, parenting, and health tips platform specifically dedicated to Black women. Their latest digital series focuses on motherhood, parenting, and entrepreneurship.

“Mompreneurs” tackles different topics for the working, entrepreneurial mom, like how they manage to raise children and a six-figure business at the same time. The first episode of the same name debuted today on the Madame Noire platform. The series is hosted by author, writer, and lifestyle and entertainment expert Nancy Redd.

It will showcase a variety of Black mothers and entrepreneurs, taking center stage in this intimate thirty-minute conversational series. The series will highlight their stories about creating generational wealth for their families, all while balancing motherhood.

Some of these moms are new authors, helping their communities manage their finances, conducting virtual training sessions, and creating masterful food for the culture. Though they are all working in a range of industries, the one thing they all have in common is that they are powerhouses redefining what it means to be a working mom. These ladies are inspiring the next generation of mothers to do it for themselves.

Guests include Evana Oli, Kim Hylton, Karlie Redd, Monyetta Shaw, Chantel Powell, Dr. Rashae Barnes, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Toya Johnson.

New episodes of “Mompreneurs” will be released each Monday and are available to stream through all of MadameNoire’s digital platforms including MadameNoire.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Watch the first episode here.

MadameNoire Launches ‘Mompreneurs’ Digital Series Combating Working Mommy Stigmas was originally published on globalgrind.com