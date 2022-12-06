Hot Off The Wire: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Off Air, Jay-Z Pushes For NYC Casino

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Late last evening, news broke that famed actress Kirstie Alley best known from the sitcom Cheers passed away from her short battle with cancer. She was 71-years-old. What was your favorite role from her?

Now coming off the “drama” filled last week at Good Morning America 3, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are being taken off the air, as management described the decision as an internal and external distraction, but is that fair since the two didn’t break any work rules?

In some financial news, Jay Z continues his entrepreneurial takeover, this time he’s looking to bring a casino Times Square in New York City. Alfredas breaks this & the rest of the news Hot Off The Wire with Russ Parr to kick off this December 6th!

