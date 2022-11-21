Charlie Wilson To Perform At The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage®

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage was created by trailblazing retired radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner as a fundraiser to support students in schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The long-running music and empowerment-themed event generally features more than 40 LIVE entertainment acts, seminars, daily inspiration, celebrities, and fun theme nights.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and producer Ms. Lauryn Hill is doing her part by joining the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage to help Tom raise money to keep kids in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Ms. Lauryn Hill is an 8-time Grammy Award winner, has four NAACP Image Awards, including the President’s Award, and has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

“I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023. She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose® and help raise money for HBCU

scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show!” says Tom Joyner.

The cruise is over 80% sold out and the remaining cabins are going fast!

Go to http://www.FantasticVoyage2023.com or call (214) 495-1963 to book your cabin now!

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2023 is sailing on the Adventure of the Seas May 20, 2023 – May 27, 2023

Cozumel, Mexico | Georgetown, Grand Cayman | Falmouth, Jamaica