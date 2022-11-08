Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For November 8th, 2022

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of November 8th, 2022.

READ YOUR HORRORSCOPE BELOW

Aries: Should you really be voting for Herschel Walker since he thought an election is something you get before you make love?

Taurus: Remember, your grandmother in El Salvador is pissed at you because you always vote Republican.

Gemini: Remember to ignore people that tell you that all minorities get to vote on Thursday the 10th

Cancer: You ask yourself, why does Herschel Walker get to vote if he’s not current on his child support?

Leo: Since the clocks had been turned back, why are you still late for work?

Virgo: You skip your workout at the gym because you couldn’t find a parking place close enough.

Libra: Avoid conversations when at the public Restroom.

Scorpio: Time to get a new woman if yours keeps volunteering you for fistfights

Sagittarius: You just gave your number to a man with two baby car seats in the back. Okay, consider yourself thirsty.

Capricorn: If you scratch your neck, and you inspect your fingernails and you notice a ton of dirt you know what to do…

Aquarius: your kids don’t like you. And the feeling is mutual.

Pisces. You just voted for an extreme racist because he’s so cute.

