Harper’s ‘Unfinished Business’ Is Causing Trouble Again ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ First Trailer

The first trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters has arrived, and it looks like Unfinished Business will cause trouble for Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) once again.

This time the drama will be spread across eight episodes exclusively on the NBC streaming network. The first trailer sees Harper and his group of friends we met back in 1999 still going strong.

The teaser trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiered at the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same place the franchise’s first film was announced at.

We last saw Harper and the gang in 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and they all return in series creator Malcolm D Lee’s swan song for The Best Man franchise.

Harper’s Book Is Causing Trouble In The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The brief first look at The Best Man: The Final Chapters shows how the group of friends has evolved over the years. Like the previous films, Harper and his writing have always been the center of the storyline, and for The Final Chapters, that remains the case.

Harper is now a thriving author but gets the opportunity to turn his book Unfinished Business into a film. Yup, the same book that fractured his friendship with Lance (Morris Chestnut) in the first film.

Everyone is ready to celebrate Harper’s big win, but now he has to tell Lance that the book that almost got him thrown off a balcony will put his business on the big screen.

Lance is not the only one who will have to reconcile with the past; everyone else will also have to do the same in some form.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters will see Nia Long, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard Harold Perrineau, and Melissa De Sousa join Diggs and Chestnut for the limited series. Lee will share showrunner duty with Insecure writer Dayna Lynne North.

Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad serve as directors.

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere on Peacock on December 22. Watch the first trailer below.

