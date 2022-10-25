Urban One Welcomes Comedian-Actress Amanda Seales to Philly For Her Own Show!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Philly – October 25, 2022 – Amanda Seales, comedian, multi-hyphenate, and social justice advocate, can now add syndicated radio host to her growing list of achievements, Reach Media announced today. The Amanda Seales syndicated radio show and accompanying podcast premieres on November 7th on WRNB 100.3 FM Philadelphia and is available for distribution to additional radio stations.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Radio One and Reach Media to launch The Amanda Seales Show. After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth,” said Seales.

As leaders in mainstream urban, urban AC, and inspirational music with the top talent in syndicated radio programing, Reach Media connects with ninety percent of Black America.

“We are extremely excited to be launching a new show with Amanda Seales. A fresh show with a female host focused on the future. Amanda is a very versatile talent, excelling as a comedian, speaker, actress and social influencer,” said David Kantor, CEO of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions.

With an uncanny knack for using humor to make serious topics (racism, politics, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of “smart funny” content for the stage, screen, and now, radio. Joined by co-host, Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of Power 105.7 Columbus, audiences will get a full dose of the comedian’s unfiltered opinions, fact-based insights, and hilariously real point of view each day.

Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions, who worked to bring the parties together said, “From her Smart Funny & Black show to HBO’s Insecure, Amanda is an exceptional creative force who uses her comedic and social media skills to entertain but also enlighten audiences. It only makes sense to now add a daily syndicated radio show. We look forward to working with and sharing her amazing content.”

Urban One Welcomes Comedian-Actress Amanda Seales to Philly For Her Own Show! was originally published on rnbphilly.com