Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror Arrives In First Trailer For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

Phase Four of the MCU will end when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase Five and formally introduce us to the next big baddie not named Thanos, Kang The Conqueror.

We already met Kang The Conqueror technically when Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in the Disney+ original Marvel Studios series Loki.

In the season one finale, he explained to the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) that he, too, has multiple versions of himself, one in particular who is an absolute badass in Kang The Conqueror.

We got a quick tease of him in the form of. a statue, but now we see how formidable is thanks to the arrival of the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania.

The trailer is essentially the same one we witnessed at D23 Expo but with new footage added to it and the footage from the MCU showcase taken out if.

So What’s Different In This Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Trailer?

In the trailer, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is basking in the celebrity life of being a superhero who has saved the world but, at the same time, is still in the shadows of other big-name heroes. That is made evident when one person calls him Spider-Man.

While being Ant-Man is going well, being a dad to a teenager is proving to be challenging. Lang’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), is a bit of a troublemaker but does take a liking to science that made her grandfather, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and grandmother, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), scientific geniuses.

Cassie invents what she describes as a satellite that sends a signal to the Quantum Realm, the place where Janet Van Dyne and Scott Lang were lost for many years.

Janet van Dyne is not happy to learn that Cassie is openly communicating with the Quantum Realm and urges her to turn off the device. Still, the device transports the family to the “sacred universe” beneath Earth’s universe.

“There’s something I never told you,” the original Wasp says before Kang adds, “This place, it isn’t what you think.”

We then cut to more scenes of creatures, mind-bending effects, and epic Quantum Realm locations, with Kang further adding, “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me.”

“So what’s it gonna be Ant-Man?” as Jonathon Major’s Kang The Conqueror walks into the screen.

What We Originally Saw

In the D23 trailer, Kang’s reveal played out a bit differently.

Per our initial reporting:

The star of this trailer, without a doubt, is Major’s Kang, who comes off as a very formidable foe. He makes his presence felt immediately, telling Lang, “I’ve killed you before,” confusing the hero. He then enlists Ant-Man to steal an item back that he claims someone stole from him and Lang refuses. Without physically touching him, Kang slams him against the wall while choking him, giving us a glimpse of his power.

It looks like Ant-Man and The Wasp will have their hands full with Kang The Conqueror. We can’t wait to see how he shakes things up when the film arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror Arrives In First Trailer For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com