D.C. 2022 Midterm Election Guide

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The midterms are coming up and it’s time to get out to vote! The power to elect candidates for mayor and city council, is in your hands! D.C. residents below you will find a guide on when to vote, where to vote, how to register to vote plus more information to prepare you for the 2022 elections.

RELATED: What Can You Expect During The Upcoming Mid-Term Elections In November?

How Can I Register To Vote?

The registration deadline to vote is October 18 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can now register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.

When Can I Vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm. If you are unable to vote that day, early voting begins October 31st and will continue until November 6.

Who’s On The Ballot?

Mayor:

Incumbent Muriel Bowser (D)

Stacia Hall (R)

D.C. City Council:

Wards; 1, 3, 5 & 6

Initiative 82

Despite this not being a new issue, D.C. voters will be able to vote again on tipped wage in D.C. Fox5 breaks what this all means down, “currently, tipped workers such as servers or bartenders are paid $5.35 an hour and are allowed to collect tips on top of that. If tips don’t equal the minimum wage of $16.10 an hour, employers have to make up the difference. Initiative 82 would phase out the tipped wage, and after 2027 employers would have to pay formerly tipped workers the full minimum wage of $16.10 an hour. In 2018, 55% of voters approved similar measures, but the D.C. Council voted to overturn the public vote due to pushback from the hospitality industry.”

Where Can I Vote?

You can check your registration status by clicking here. After you have registered, make sure to provide your name and address, and show an acceptable form of ID at your polling location. To see all polling locations click here.

How Can I Help?

Click here to apply to be a D.C. Election Worker.

Remember voting is your right so let your voice be heard!

source: fox5dc

RELATED: Michelle Obama And Chris Paul Celebrate National Black Voter Day [Watch]

RELATED: The Black Census Project Ramps Up Effort Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

D.C. 2022 Midterm Election Guide was originally published on woldcnews.com