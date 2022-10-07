Kanye West, Tucker Carlson, Sharon Osbourne, And Why Ye Is The ‘Scam’ He Claims BLM Is

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West should be the subject of a case study on the pervasiveness of pseudo-intellectualism and anti-intellectualism. There’s really never any depth to anything Ye does to shock the masses. At this point, the only difference between Kanye and Candace Owens is that Yeezus’ superstardom shields him from losing all of his Black audience—no matter how hard he appears to try. That’s why he’s able to wear MAGA hats, ride Donald Trump’s Tang-flavored jockstrap, say slavery was a choice, and claim Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves,” and there will still always be a litany of Ye stans claiming there was some deeper meaning to the antics of a man who has bragged multiple times that he doesn’t read.

But Ye’s explanation for why he wore his “White Lives Matter” shirt to a fashion show in Paris has been all over the place. He first appeared to explain it by claiming he wore it as a statement that Black Lives Matter is a scam, which he claimed without bothering to provide a substantial argument to back the statement up (per usual). But all his (fake) pro-Black credibility should have flown out the window once he posed for WLM pics with Owens—the edgeless queen of auntie tomfoolery—or, if not then, when the first place he went for an interview about his WLM shenanigans was to white nationalist blowhard Tucker Carlson.

West, who legally changed his name to “Ye,” told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because “it’s the obvious thing.”

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do,” West said during the interview that aired Thursday.

West recalled a text conversation he had with his dad about the controversial statement.

“I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’ And I said, ‘Dad, why did you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’” West told Carlson.

When Carlson pushed West on why he thinks people consider that a controversial statement, West said that it’s because he’s not acting in a way the media thinks he should act.

“Because the same people that have stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, have told us what it means to be Black,” West said.

So, there you have it, folks: Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt because he thought it was “funny” and because it’s an “obvious” statement that has never been disputed in the history of ever-dom. (It’s almost as if he wore it for no reason at all but to be a troll.)

I also love how Ye is always acting like he’s some kind of David up against the Goliath media when he has a platform that is more massive than the vast majority of media outlets, and when it isn’t the media that criticizes him the most—it’s his own people (or at least those of us who aren’t devoted stans who will fall all over themselves to defend his anti-Black nonsense).

Anyway, in the clip from the Carlson interview, which will air in full on Friday, Carlson said, Ye doesn’t mention BLM being a fraud in his mind. But despite the fact that he offered no context or substantial argument for why he called BLM a scam, a lot of people appear to have gravitated to the claim. Especially while people.

For example, Sharon Osbourne—the woman who whined that her own allegations of racism “destroyed my credibility in America“—is demanding a refund of $900k she claims she donated to BLM. She appears to be requesting her money back based on Ye’s word that BLM is a scam, which, again, he never even bothered to elaborate on.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please,” she told a reporter, according to Page Six.

At the same time, the woman who claims she’s not racist also wondered why “White Lives Matter” is considered a controversial statement.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” Osbourne said. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

So, in 2022, Osbourne still needs it explained to her that “white lives matter” and “all lives matter” are dismissive, fragile and racist responses to the mere statement that Black lives matter, which is, at its core, a call to action in a world where Black lives aren’t treated like they matter.

She needs all that explained to her, but she needed no explanation from Kanye before she decided BLM wasn’t worth supporting.

Maybe she’s just racist and maybe the reason Ye resonates so well with racists is that he’s just basically another sunken-place lackey who tells white people and Candace Owens (I know, I’m being redundant there) exactly what they want to hear—while claiming he’s doing it for the culture.

