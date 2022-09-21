HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Chew Entertainment & Carnegie Hall Present “A Night Of Inspiration” Carnegie Hall, New York City with Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell and More!

(Saturday, December 10th, 2022 @ 8pm

Shirley Caesar

Source: Shirley Caesar / Shirley CaesarChew Entertainment makes a triumphant return with “A Night Of Inspiration” show at Carnegie Hall Saturday, December 10th, 2022.  The 2 time sold-out concert makes its grand return with a bigger and bolder experience. This liberating occasion features acclaimed composer, music director, and producer Ray Chew—alongside co-producer Vivian Scott Chew—who lead a soul stirring and uplifting evening of music, dance, and spoken word from a rich and diverse tradition. Amazing soloists and unique pairings will be accompanied by a 64-piece orchestra and a 150-voice multicultural choir, delivering inspirational performances that will move you and have your spirit soar.

