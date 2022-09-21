Arsenio Hall’s LA Home Burglarized Twice

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Arsenio Hall’s LA home has been hit by two break-ins, and now the former talk show host is concerned he’s being targeted.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hall’s home was burglarized Saturday morning. According to TMZ, he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs and when he went to investigate, he discovered someone attempted to gain access by breaking the glass on his sliding door.

Last month, Hall was home when 2 people allegedly broke a window and entered the property. TMZ reports that they ultimately got “spooked and took off before stealing anything,” the outlet writes.

The LAPD is investigating both incidents and no arrests have been made.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Last month we reported that Hall sold his Los Angeles 34-acre home of 30 years located in the Topanga community. The comedian unloaded the 10,000+ square estate for $9 million to one of his neighbors, The Dirt reports. Per the outlet, “Hall custom-built the entire estate over several years in the early 1990s.”

The compound boasts a Santa Fe-style main mansion, two gated driveways, two additional buildings on the premises, a mini golf course, a playground, a full-size tennis court, grassy lawns, many hiking trails and a pergola-shaded pond, among other amenities, according to the report.

The property’s new owner is reportedly Robert M. “Rob” Fedoris, a Pennsylvania-based former executive at the financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.

Last year, Hall reportedly purchased a home from Hollywood actor Sean Murray.

Murray allegedly paid about $4.8 million for the Los Angeles mansion located in the city’s Tarzana suburb. He put the home back on the market a month later, The Dirt reported.

The 6,500-square foot mansion reportedly has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a zero-edge pool/spa, dual cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, and a sports court.

It’s unclear if this is the home that has been burglarized twice.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE