Diva’s Daily Dirt: Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ No. 1 at Box Office + August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Attacked Him

Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ Comes In #1 at The Weekend Box Office

“The Woman King” came in number one at the box office over the weekend raking in a whopping $19 Million in ticket sales!

The war drama, starring Viola Davis, was only projected to make about $12 million the first weekend and it clearly exceeded expectations due to women moviegoers coming out in huge support of the film. The majority of the crowd opening weekend was female with a record of 61% with 58% of them being over the age of 35.

However, it looks like young school girls found the film extremely empowering as well. Davis posted this on her socials over the weekend.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from the screenplay Dana Stevens “The Woman King” focuses on an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie, who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th to 19th centuries. It’s the perfect film for an empowering girls night!

August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Attacked Him Over The Weekend

Looks like Toronto singer Tory Lanez has found himself in the middle of another physical altercation over this past weekend in Chicago. August Alsina, 30, posted his rendition of what happened via social media where he claims the ‘Say It’ singer was upset because he refused to ‘dap’ him up.

Of course, Tory Lanez has denied the altercation altogether but videos are surfacing online of backstage from the show. You be the judge:

