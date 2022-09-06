Griot Baba Lumumba, Dr. Stephaine Meyrs & Dr. James Smith Jr. l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Unoja House in Washington, DC returns to our classroom to provide some thought-provoking topics to discuss. During this show, Baba Lumumba will examine The Black Freedom Movement. Before Baba Lumumba, Black Women For Positive Changes,’ Dr. Stephaine Meyrs previews the group’s Voter Registration Drive & Month of Non-Violence. The program will begin with Educator & Author Dr. James Smith jr.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.

