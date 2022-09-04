Trending On The Timeline: Texas Confirms First Monkey Pox Death

Texas officials recently confirmed their first death with a person diagnosed with monkey pox and this could possibly be the first to happen in the US. They are saying that monkey pox does cause your immune system to weaken and it could be very painful but it’s not supposed to be life threatening. But still keep your social distance and be safe out here because monkeypox isn’t playing. We got to look up and be back in the house. Make sure you like comment and share.

