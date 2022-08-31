Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all been on trips with friends, but not many of us end up having this happen while out celebrating our birthday.

Imagine being out with your friends and someone generously sends you a slice of cake to your table, except when you look around you notice it’s from the one and only Nas!

As explained by Essence, “Avid traveler Kiara Moore and her BFF, whose adventure hit its peak when they ended up at dinner with legendary rapper Nas. Moore shared a TikTok video of her celebrating her girlfriend’s birthday while visiting the Caribbean locale Turks and Caicos. While singing happy birthday after a slice of cake was brought to their table to honor the occasion, Nas, who just so happened to be at a table near the ladies dining with a friend, raised his glass to help celebrate.”

They shared their experience on TikTok and Nas ended up hanging out with the ladies and ‘I love you’s’ were shared.

The viral video was captioned, casually ended up having dinner with Nas in Turks.?

Jealous much?!?! Has anything close to this ever happened while you were on a trip?

Two Friends Randomly Bump Into Nas At Dinner During A Girls Trip to Turks and Caicos was originally published on themorninghustle.com