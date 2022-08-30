Draya Unveils Her First Shoe Collection In Collaboration With Footwear Brand Femme LA

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Draya Michele hasn’t skipped a beat these days when it comes to collecting her coins. The designer/actress has teamed up with popular footwear brand Femme LA to bring her first shoe collection to life, and it is fire!

Draya announced the collaboration on her Instagram with a carousel of pictures of her modeling the sexy new heels. “The collection is here guys!!!! My shoes with @femme_la are now live on the site (link in bio) I was getting anxious about releasing them and it’s finally happening. My FIRST SHOES EVER — dreams come true!” wrote Draya. Her followers were excited about this collaboration as they inundated her comment section with congratulatory remarks and emojis.

The shoe collection is true to Draya’s risqué style. It features edgy platform heels, thigh-high lace-up sandals, and jazzy mules in neutral colors and zebra print. Each shoe offers versatility; it can be paired with multiple looks and can be dressed up or down.

Draya is no stranger to the Femme brand. She was the first celebrity to work with the company in 2012 on a clothing line, and she’s now the first to land a shoe collaboration.

Draya’s shoes range from $189 – $199 and come in sizes 4-12. To get your pair of Draya x Femme shoes, click here.

Draya Unveils Her First Shoe Collection In Collaboration With Footwear Brand Femme LA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com