I Hate The Homies ‘Facts Over Feelings’ | Episode 14

The Deshaun Watson saga is over. The Cleveland Browns QB will be suspended for 11 games and gets a $5 Million fine for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. Was it right? UFC President Dana White says he had a deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders but former Coach Jon Gruden nixed it. GRIFF, the Raiders fan shares his thoughts.

LeBron James signs an extension to make him the highest paid player in NBA History. Where would Michael Jordan be on the list in today’s NBA? Can Dennis Rodman get Brittney Griner out of jail and more!

