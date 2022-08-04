Ryan Destiny Serves Legs For Days In A Gorgeous David Koma Blazer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Star actress Ryan Destiny served up legs for days at the red carpet premiere of Bullet Train. The melanated goddess wore a black David Koma blazer to the event that featured a long red and black train on the side. Showing off her glistening legs, Destiny dolled up the ensemble with chunky black high heels, a fresh french manicure, and some rings.

The Grown-ish alum wore her hair parted straight with subtle flowing curls. Celebrity stylist Scot Louie was responsible for pulling together the star’s red carpet look.

Business has certainly been booming for Ms. Destiny. Recently, the multi-hyphenate has been racking up huge modeling deals with high fashion brands like Prada. She also dropped a fun clothing collection with Pac Sun filled with “breathable and versatile” summer attire.

In 2020, the star released her R&B anthem “Do You” a mantra Ryan told Nylon she lives by daily.

“‘Do You’ is what happens when you mix fun with attitude. ‘Do you boo!’ is one of my favorite things to say and it’s usually because I have all intentions on doing the same. Focusing on myself will always be a mood and I think we’ve all been in a few situations where you have to remind someone of that,” the singer said at the time.

While success appears to be swirling around the musician, juggling all of her responsibilities amid some of the pitfalls of the industry can be “a struggle” at times.

“You kind of go through it without even realizing when you’re young,” the 27-year-old told SSENSE during a recent interview. “It’s something I didn’t realize until years ago—getting into the industry, realizing how you are treated differently, looked at differently, and having to prove yourself ten times more than other people. I want to break barriers and change people’s outlook on color and race. It’s really cool to watch a lot of people who are black and powerful doing that in this industry. And I’m still going through it now,” she added.

Despite challenges, Ryan Destiny is certainly handling her business with style and grace!

Ryan Destiny Serves Legs For Days In A Gorgeous David Koma Blazer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com