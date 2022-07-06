LET’S GOOOOO: Yo Gotti Signs GloRilla to His Collective Music Group Label

Yo Gotti‘s Collective Music Group (CMG) label just keeps getting bigger!

Yesterday (July 5), the Memphis rapper, entrepreneur and record executive announced that off the heels of her smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem ‘FNF (Let’s Go),’ he signed the most-sought after emerging artist in the industry, GloRilla.

Glorilla has taken the music industry by storm since releasing ‘FNF’ in late-April. The song sparked the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok while the music video generated over 22 million views (and counting) since its release. By signing the scorching star to his esteemed CMG record label in partnership with Interscope Records, Gotti is adding more firepower to CMG’s loaded roster while further showcasing the label’s versatility.

“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reaching her full potential.”

GloRilla has garnered widespread support across the hip-hop community, receiving co-signs from the likes of Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto and more in recent months. She has continued to maintain her momentum by teaming up with Duke Deuce for their explosive collaboration on ‘Just Say That.’

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get to this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla said. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

The announcement comes shortly after CMG was featured on the cover of Billboard and crowned as “The Hardest-Working Label in Hip-Hop.” Signing GloRilla merely fortifies CMG’s loaded roster that includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia and 10Percent.

CMG has expanded exponentially through the first six months of 2022. In recent months, Gotti signed his first R&B artist in Lehla Samia, inked Jacksonville hip-hop artist Lil Poppa, brought on up-and-comer 10Percent and announced that Mozzy joined the label at the acclaimed CMG Press Conference in February.

Most recently, Gotti’s CMG collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa on ‘Big League‘ was recently tapped as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

LET’S GOOOOO: Yo Gotti Signs GloRilla to His Collective Music Group Label was originally published on globalgrind.com