Name That Black TV Dad Quiz?

This weekend it’s a lot to celebrate. Birthdays, Juneteenth, and please don’t forget Father’s Day. Make sure you celebrate the father, uncle, mentor, and/or male figure who has been a major figure in your life. For some that include our favorite TV Dads. From Uncle Phil to James Evans. George Jefferson and yes, Heathcliff Huxtable, the Black father has held us down.

For the daddy’s special day, take our quiz below and see if you can guess these TV dads. Some of which should be easy while others are new pops who have held the fathers down for this generation of TV watchers. Happy Father’s Day Fellas!