Earlier this year Marlee XX released a new music and she’s on a whole new level!

The DMV’s own mixxstress recently released new music and dope visuals to match. In her new track, produced by herself, Marlee XX announces proudly that she is on a whole new level and we’re excited to see it! Formally the lead singer in a band, Marlee has always had a unique style and stuck out from the crowd. As he solo career is just beginning, we know it’s only up from here.

Watch the full music video below and let’s continue to support our own in their careers!

Follow Marlee XX > @themixxstress

Black Music Month Artist Spotlight: Marlee XX was originally published on kysdc.com