90s R&B Trio Kut Klose Launch GoFundMe To Raise Money For Release Of 2nd Album

Kut Klose, the Keith Sweat-discovered R&B trio that found success with the single “I Like” off their 1995 debut album, is finally ready to release a proper sophomore follow-up. However, they need help from the diehard fans out there when it comes to funding the upcoming project.

Surrender singers Athena Cage, Lavonn Battle and Tabitha Duncan came together to announce their plans for a second album with a video posted to their Facebook page (seen above). The ladies, who each look amazing since we last saw them on the charts three decades ago, made sure to let the world know that they’re more than just backup singers for Keith Sweat. “There’s a lot more that comes from Kut Klose, and you guys are about to find out,” Tabitha said with enthusiasm, asking fans to step up and show support via GoFundMe.

Read the message they posted along with the video on Facebook:

“We Have Phenomenal News !!! We are Ready to begin Recording the New Kut Klose Album 2022 We are Releasing this Album Independent We need your Help and Support We are Asking All of our Kut Klose Fans Family and Friends to Pitch In and Support Us. We are Using Go Fund Me to Fund our Album Project Please Visit the Link to Donate to the Kut Klose Album Project 2022 We will use your Donations to Pay the Costs of Recording Studios, Engineers, Producers, Music Videos, Photography, Stylists ,Hair & Makeup, Travel & Hotel. We Thank You All for supporting Kut Klose and the Surrender Album after all these Years. You have All been telling Us ‘We are Ready to Hear New Music from Kut Klose’ ! Today is the Day Let’s Get Up on it ! Visit the Link to Donate to the New Kut Klose Album Budget 2022 !!! We Love You !!! Kut Klose”

Those looking to help support the long-awaited second LP by Kut Klose can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page by clicking here. They’re aiming for a goal of $100,000.

Good luck ladies! Peep a few reminders of bangers by Kut Klose below:

