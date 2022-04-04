Serena Williams And Her Daughter Olympia Pose Pretty On Instagram In Matching Hot Pink Balmain Dresses

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams jumped on her Instagram account this morning to bless us with an adorably stylish picture of her and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in matching Balmain x Barbie Monogram Knit Minidress dresses.

The tennis phenomenon was reminiscing on a time, while in Paris, when her and her precocious daughter absolutely ATE in hot pink Balmain dresses that were too fly for words. The $2,695 long sleeve mini dresses featured Balmain’s eye-catching monogram print and mock turtlenecks. Serena’s dress included edgy shoulder pads and fit her curvaceous body like a glove. Styled by NYC fashion connoisseur Alon Cameron, Serena’s look was paired with red ankle booties while Olympia set her dress off with ankle strap, gold flat sandals.

Balmain joined forces with Mattel to create the dress which was birthed from a reimagining of the “Theatre of Fashion” barbie fashion show that was updated to include diversity and gender inclusivity.

We always look forward to an adorable picture of Serena and her daughter Olympia in matching outfits and apparently Alexis Ohanian Sr. (Serena’s husband and Olympia’s father) does too. As soon as Serena served her followers with the mod picture, Alexis was one of the first to acknowledge it commenting, “Everything.” Actress Viola Davis couldn’t help but chime in on the cuteness as she commented, “LOVE .”

We can’t wait to see what stylish ensembles the dynamic mother duo come up with next!

