Kim Kardashian Hops In Kanye West’s IG Comments & Tells Him To Cut The Crap

Kanye West is back on Instagram to make his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, life a living hell.

After agreeing to chill with the Instagram posts about his fallout with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West is back at it, this crying about Kardashian allegedly “limiting access” to his children. Ye also claimed Pete Davidson’s boo is not allowing the kids to visit his faux church for Sunday Service.

Kardashian, unlike Ye, has been very mum on social media refraining from clapping back at problematic Chicago rapper who has been dissing her boyfriend, but that all changed on Monday when she decided to hop in his Instagram comments. Under his latest post on Monday (Mar.14), Kim K told Yeezy, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbGsEIupjJb/

The post in question featured a photo of his firstborn child, North West’s backpack with pins of her parent’s faces and an alien head placed between them. For whatever reason, Ye took issue with the pins saying in the caption for the post, “Don’t worry, Northy God is still alive.”

That post followed a now-deleted IG video Ye dropped on Sunday (Mar.13), where he took shots at Kardashian. “When we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas,” Ye said in the clip. “An assistant hit me and said, ‘The kids are there.’ When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane.’ You see, this is the kind of stuff that’s just like the Chicago birthday party. I’m glad you saw what I have to deal with.”

“Now we got Sunday Service this morning at 10 a.m.; North had a sleepover, so she can’t come to Sunday Service. I moved the Sunday Service up to 10 a.m. so that I can go to Saint’s soccer game at 12:30. I moved the entire thing!” he continued.

Following Kardashian’s response, West went on an IG posting tirade sharing screengrabs of website coverage of the fiasco that he is currently fueling with his IG posts. In one post he called Kardashian and Davidson “pawns in a bigger game,” and pointed out the upcoming premiere of the Kardashian’s new show on Hulu.

“What did I lie about?” Ye ranted about in a recent post with a screenshot of a Perez Hilton story. “I am ‘allowed’ to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbG6Tdor8Q6/

TMZ recently reported that its “sources with direct knowledge” on the matter tell them that Ye will prioritize the custody issue through his lawyer. Samantha Spector, Ye’s current lawyer, will be looking to establish a “more formal” agreement between the formal couple. This is a big change from the couple working on custody of their kids on a case-by-case basis.

So is this what Jason Lee was hired to do? If so, he’s doing a terrible job at being his “media manager.” As of late, Ye has beefed with not only his ex-wife, her boyfriend, but with comedian DL Hughley also.

