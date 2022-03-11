NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Sexual Misconduct Case

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A Texas grand jury has declined to press charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after an investigation involving women who accused the star of sexual misconduct. The jury returned no bills on the nine criminal complaints. Eight of the nine women who filed complaints appeared in front of the grand jury. Prosecutor and division chief of adult sex crimes and trafficking at the Harris County District attorney’s office Johna Stallings said in a statement, “Today we presented nine criminal complaints for consideration by the grand jury. Beginning at 9 o’clock this morning, we presented evidence for over six hours for the grand jury to consider, as well as having witnesses available for those persons to testify in front of the grand jury,”

And the grand jury considered all of that evidence and returned nine no bills against Deshaun Watson involving these nine criminal complaints. We respect the grand jury’s decision and … conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County.”

22 women have filed lawsuits against the star QB alleging harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions.

Watson sat out the entire 2021 season although he was on the active roster. Last year, Watson asked for a trade from the Houston Texans due to him being unhappy about the state of the Texans franchise. Teams have been watching his situation but haven’t made any moves until his legal situation was resolved. Watson may still face a suspension from the NFL due to the “personal conduct policy.” The NFL has yet to release a statement on the Watson ruling.

