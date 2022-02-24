QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In An All-White Dress

Lala Anthony took to Instagram to serve a LEWK in an all-white dress.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lala Anthony took to Instagram to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Earlier today, the television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-white Ronny Kobo dress that currently retails for $578. Styled by Jan Quammie, Lala wore a cut-out white dress with cut-out fringes on the hem. She accessorized the look with black strappy sandals from Gia Borghini and wore minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back wavy ponytail that showed off her flawless face.

In the two-part photo carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “What sign is most compatible with a Cancer ♋???? Let’s discuss. Asking for a friend 🤔🤪,” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of Lala’s 12.8 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “FABULOUS 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection!😍😍😍😍,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look. 

When Lala isn’t busy slaying on Instagram, she’s busy expanding her empire having recently ventured into the beauty industry with her own hair care line. Last month, the 39-year-old introduced Inala, her new leave-in hair-strengthening treatment created from Lala’s own formula of combining rice water complex, Biotin, and Arginine. During the product launch, Lala explained to People that the line is for all hair textures, explaining, “It’s not a product that’s just targeted to one hair texture or one hair type because that’s not the world, that’s not realistic, and I didn’t want to exclude people from having great results and having beautiful hair.”

You can shop Inala on https://shopinala.com/.

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In An All-White Dress

