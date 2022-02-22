Steve Harvey Pays Homage To André Leon Talley With Ultra Stylish Paper Magazine Cover

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Harvey, once the butt of suit jokes, is a full on fashionista. The jack of all TV trades covers the latest issue of Paper Magazine, paying homage to the late fashion visionary André Leon Talley and solidifying his spot as one of the most stylish men in the game. Harvey dons a pristine white two-piece set by Dior men, bright red cape by Balenciaga Couture, custom Alta Moda shoes and sunglasses by Yves Saint Laurent while puffing on a cigar; styled by Elly Karamoh.

As if the cover isn’t swaggy enough, Harvey –whose family all reek of style — was interviewed by his (future) son-in-law Michael B. Jordan for the cover story interview. Despite MBJ’s unrelenting schedule (he’s filming), the Creed franchise actor carved out time to chat with Harvey about his evolved fashion sense.

Long gone are the days of the “Steve Harvey Suit” (until the oversized trend comes back around). Harvey has learned fashion is a revolving door. While tailored, ankle bearing suits are in right nw, there was once a time those baggy suits were the look.

“During the Kings of Comedy era, like from ’85 to 2003, I was the king of the urban look. I was the big wide pants, the full, long jackets. All my jackets had to be down to my fingertips. I had to have at minimum four buttons on the coat,” Harvey described. “If you look back at ’85 in the draft all the way up through the ’90s, all the NBA players you saw walk up there, that’s what they wore. I was talking with Magic and Michael Jordan, one time. Jordan came to see me in concert in Chicago in the ’90s and Magic used to come see me, man, and they would all say, “Hey man, we used to sit up after the game waiting to see what you came on Showtime at the Apollo with, and we go, ‘Man, I’m wearing that right there.’”

Fast-forward to now and Harvey’s headline grabbing fashions. The Judge Steve Harvey star credited his wife with his style evolution. “I live with a fashion icon. My wife, Marjorie, is her own stylist,” he said. Nobody brings stuff for her to look at. She shops for herself, she dresses herself. Her styling, her clothes, is uniquely her. She got me out of the big suits to begin with. She just came home one day and said, “I’m tired of being married to a pimp.” And I said, “What the fuck do you mean?” And she said, “The big suits and all of that.” I’m sitting up here thinking, “Hold on, you ain’t say nothing when you married me, I had on them big suits.” She said, “Yeah I married you, but I was going to change you.” [Laughs]

It was Marjorie’s idea for her husband to hire a stylist. Insert the wardrobe wizard behind Harvey’s most stylish looks. “So she flew Elly to Africa, I didn’t ask her. He started dressing me in Africa and then he dressed me for NFL Honors, the first year I did it, then that got a lot of pull.”

And once the world saw his range. He went from four rotating suits on Family Feud to cover material, the rest was history.

Read the full interview, here.

Steve Harvey Pays Homage To André Leon Talley With Ultra Stylish Paper Magazine Cover

