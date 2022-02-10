The Man with the Plan, Dr. Claud Anderson, returns to the WOL classroom. Dr. Anderson will provide a road map for Black Economic Freedom. Dr. Anderson will also discuss the political landscape and provide his vision for the future. Before we hear from Dr. Anderson, Richard Finley from the Finley Group updates us on his plan to build a high-speed railroad line from Atlanta to Dallas.
Dr. Claud Anderson & Richard Finley l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com