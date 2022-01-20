Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Moon Knight hasn’t even hit Disney+ yet and already one of the series actors has passed away in a tragic accident.

According to the BBC, Gaspard Ulliel was killed on Tuesday (January 18) in a skiing accident in the Alps. Per the report, the 37-year-old actor was skiing in the Savoie region of the Alps when he collided with another person. The impact was so bad that Ulliel suffered severe brain trauma and was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble.

Unfortunately, he passed away the next day. The other skier was hospitalized as well and authorities are investigating the matter as of now.

The accident happened the day after the trailer to the highly anticipated Moon Knight premiered during Monday Night Football in which the French actor is slated to take on the role of Moon Knight’s enemy, Anton Mogart a.k.a. Midnight Man. While we’re sure his family and friends are mourning his shocking passing, his peers and countrymen are also processing the loss of his talents in their industry.

This is sad all around. Ulliel is survived by his son and his girlfriend, model and singer Gaëlle Piétri.

While he’s mainly known in the states for his roles in It’s Only The End Of The World and as a young Hannibal in 2007’s Hannibal Rising, Ulliel made quite the name for himself in France as he racked up some impressive awards during his young career including Best Actor Cesar (French equivalent to an Oscar) and Most Promising Actor in 2005 for his role in the World War One drama, A Very Long Engagement.

Rest In Peace, Gaspard.

‘Moon Knight’ Actor Gaspard Ulliel Killed In Tragic Skiing Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

