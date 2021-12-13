Tia Mowry-Hardrict Serves Holiday Fashion In Her Rene Caovilla Mesh Sandals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another Tia Mowry-Hardrict Slay. The actress is known for using her Instagram feed to turn heads, and this Monday is no different.

The 43-year-old mother of two gave a sultry smize and a laid back pose in a camel colored wrap dress from Nicholas the Label’s Fall 21 collection. She partnered the frock with a pair of mesh, open-toe crystal sandals by Rene Caovilla.

Clearly the shoes were the focal point of her ensemble because she captioned her photo, “When the shoes were made for holiday season, but you end up wearing them on a Monday just because. ”

Issa look!

Tia has turned her personal Instagram account into a style diary/runway show for her followers, and we’re not mad at her! Between her great style, joyous personality, and infectious smile, we honestly look forward to her style posts.

Earlier last week, she posted the cutest Reel of her rapping the lyrics to FelixThe1st’s “Own Brand Freestyle.”

“I ain’t ever been with a baddie. She calm so I add her to the tally. Madison but I’m calling Her Maddy like Mads try send me the Addy Buss a right then a left at the alley,” she sang as she danced to the music.

Tia is an entire mood! What do you think? Are you feeling her Monday morning style and her rapping skills?

