Join the Release the Pressure Heart Health Squad for the Chance to Win $1,000

As a Black woman, you put your heart and soul into everything you do. But did you know that more than 50% of Black women over 20 have high blood pressure? We can’t have that!

It’s time to put your heart first, and we want to give you a chance to show yourself some love with $1,000!

Simply click the link and join the Release the Pressure Heart Health Squad by taking the pledge today.

Your pledge to better heart health could get you $1,000 cash!

