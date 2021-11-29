Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ Breaks Records As Most-Watched Movie On Netflix

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is celebrating the success of his new Netflix movie Red Notice, which is the streamer’s most-watched film of all time.

Red Notice follows an Interpol agent (Johnson) who partners with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to hunt down and capture another of the world’s most wanted criminals, played by Gal Godot.

Johnson hit up Instagram Thursday to announce that the film is “shattering all records,” and he toasted with a glass of his own Teremana tequila.

“It’s a history making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world,” Johnson wrote. “In just 11 days you’ve officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!”

Johnson added that the film was “on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME,” and that he was “stunned and humbled.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the action movie starring Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is Netflix’s second most-watched film of all time, and has so far been watched for 277.9 million hours globally. The title tops Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, which clocked in at 282 million hours.

Red Notice debuted on Nov. 5 and had the “biggest opening day” of any of Netflix’s movies.

“WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version),” tweeted Reynolds in response to that news.

“Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together,” Johnson said in an interview with Collider. “You just can’t get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.

